Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Tyneside offender awaiting sentencing for an assault at a Metro station has appeared in court to admit breaching a community order.

Amber Dunn, 26, of Fairless Street, The Lawe, South Shields, confessed her guilt in relation to failing to attend two appointments with the Probation Service.

She did so without reasonable excuse on Friday, March 8, and Tuesday, March 26, the borough’s magistrates’ court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-month order was imposed in June last year after she appeared at the same court to admit possession of a bladed article in public.

That offence came just three months after she was handed an 18-month community order for an admitted attack on a bar manager and damaging his Sunderland pub.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Dunn lashed out after she and a friend were denied service at the Wetherspoon-run William Jameson boozer in city centre Fawcett Street on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

She threw a wooden sign at the pub boss, causing no significant injury when it struck him on the arm, magistrates in South Tyneside also heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once outside, she picked up a traffic cone but failed in her attempt to damage the pub’s door but smashed a window moments later by using a chair.

The community order carries a requirement she attends rehabilitation sessions with Probation and can be sanctioned if she fails to.

Dunn is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, June 26, after pleading guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was one of three people who attacked a stranger at Hebburn rail station on Sunday, November 5 last year. After her arrest, she damaged a police car window.

Co-accused Colin Dunn, 28, of Belgrave Terrace, South Shields, admitted charges of robbery and assault and was jailed for 40 months at the crown court in April.

Kurtis Wiscombe, 28, of no fixed abode, was caged for 20 months after pleading guilty to racially aggravated harassment and assault against another man on the same night.