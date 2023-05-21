South Shields woman jailed after she punched police officer in the face

A woman who punched a police officer in the face during a violent street confrontation has been put behind bars.

Louisa Roche caused a bloody nose and bruising to the constable then continued to be aggressive and started spitting after she was arrested.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers had been called to an address at Mowbray Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, in FebRuary, following reports of a domestic dispute and saw Roche, who was "clearly intoxicated.

Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard a man arrived at the scene and acted "awkward and argumentative" and neighbours then came out to complain about the noise.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said it was as the police tried to "calm everyone down" and arrested the man to prevent a breach of the peace that Roche lashed out.

He told the court: "The defendant approached a police constable, picked up the officer's radio and threw it under a car.

"While the officer tried to restrain the male the defendant approached him and this time punched him once to the face, causing his nose to bleed.

"The defendant was arrested for assault on an emergency worker and even after her arrest she was aggressive and spitting towards the officers."

Mr Ahmad said the officer was left with bruising to his face and a small cut.

He said in a victim statement: "As a police officer I come to work to help people and be the person people turn to when they need help, not get assaulted when trying to do my job."

Roche, 41, of Witton Court, Sacriston, County Durham, admitted assault on an emergency worker.

The court heard at the time she was on a suspended sentence for a similar offence, which she has already breached twice.

She was also convicted of a racially aggravated public order offence against a police officer in January.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Roche to a total of 36 weeks behind bars for the attack on the constable and breach of the suspended sentence.

Judge Mallett told her: "He was assaulted and injured while just trying to do his job."

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Roche has issues with alcohol, which she has now sought help with and is willing to co-operate with the probation service.

Miss Lamb said: "She is extremely worried about what is going to happen today, very upset."

Miss Lamb said Roche feels "targeted" by the police and added: "She feels whenever she's seen by a police officer they approach her and issues happen."