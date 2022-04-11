South Shields woman ripped wig from sister's head and threw dog bowl at her in shocking attack

Adele Coates, 50, bit her relative, pressed her fingers into her eye and scratched and clawed at her face during the violence in January, which left her "embarrassed, upset and angry".

Newcastle Crown Court heard the "cat fight" flared as a result of ill-feeling between the siblings and the catalyst was an earlier message exchange between family members.

The victim, who has health problems, said in a statement she was left fearful of further violence and added: "I still don't know why my sister attacked me and I find that thought going around my head.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adele Coates.

"It feels like it has taken over my life".

The court heard the woman went to hospital after the attack and was given antibiotics, a tetanus jab and treatment for injuries to her face.

She said she has been left with scars on her cheek and top lip and added: "Every time I look in the mirror I'm reminded of what happened."

Prosecutor Emma Dowling told the court the sisters had encountered each other during a visit to their mother's home in South Shields.

Miss Dowling said: "The woman was at her mother's address when her sister came back from work and came to her mother's address and began to shout at her."

Miss Dowling said Coates referred to some comments made in text messages earlier in the week and added: "She picked up a dog food bowl and threw it at Ms Maguire.

"She then continued to be aggressive, she ripped the wig from the head of the woman, using her right hand and she threw it away.

"She pressed her fingers into her eye, scratching and clawing at her face.

"She says it caused injury and swelling.

"During the course of the incident she bit the finger of the woman, causing a puncture mark."

Coates, of Nevinson Avenue, South Shields, denied assault but was convicted after a magistrates court trial.

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced her to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a two year restraining order to keep her away from her sister.

The judge said the confrontation was a "catfight" and said: "I suspect there has been an awful lot going on in the background in relation to these two sisters".

Judge Earl told Coates: "There are always better ways to solve a problem."