South Shields woman spat in the face of a fire warden during a racist attack

A South Tyneside woman doused a fire warden with her spit when she targeted his face during a vile racial attack, a court heard.

Stacey Hall, 37, hit him on the cheek when she struck during a late evening assault in Waterloo Street, central South Shields.

Hall, of Soane Gardens, Whiteleas, also hurled a barrage of disgusting verbal abuse, directed at the man’s apparent Asian heritage.

She was part of a group behaving poorly outside flats on Monday, September 4 last year, prosecutor John Garside said.

He told borough magistrates he went to check all was well but her behaviour has instead left him “scared and fearful”.

Mr Garside said the man approached Hall, who had never been in trouble, and her friends to investigate after hearing rowdiness.

He added: “At approximately 11.30pm, he was alerted to two females and a male outside a block of flats, shouting at residents.

“The defendant has pushed him with her two hands on his arm. She spat at him, and it landed on his cheek.”

In a victim statement, the man said he “felt disgusted” by Hall spitting at him and her racial abuse, and frightened.

Hall pleaded guilty to a charge of racially or religiously aggravated common assault.

David Forrester, defending, described Hall as a “serial victim”, telling magistrates: “You’ve most likely picked up that this is 14 months old.

“While she is clearly the perpetrator and has committed a very unpleasant act, she is also a serial victim in her life.”

Magistrates ordered Hall to pay the man £100 compensation and punished her with a 12-month community order, with 12 rehabilitation days.

She must also pay a £114 victim surcharge but there were no court costs.