South Tyneside Amazon driver loses job after he was caught drunk behind the wheel

Shaun Cairns, 23, was almost twice the limit when pulled over in his Peugeot 107 by police near Gateshead’s Sage music venue, a court heard.

Cairns, of Bamford Walk, Harton Moor, South Shields, gave the game away by driving too fast at around midnight on Friday, April 21.

His pacey manoeuvring brought him to the attention of officers on late night patrol, prosecutor Glenda Beck told borough magistrates.

He is starting an 18-month disqualification after pleading guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Mrs Beck said: “Police were on patrol in the Gateshead area when they saw the defendant’s Peugeot.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

“He was driving on Quaysgate and Oakwellgate, near the Sage, and he was travelling too fast for those roads.

“Officers followed him for a short time and activated their lights for the vehicle to stop.

“The driver appeared intoxicated, and a roadside breath test was carried out, which gave a positive reading.

“He was taken to Forth Banks police station where two evidential specimens of breath were given.

“You’ve heard the officers make reference to the manner of driving by the defendant.”

Cairns gave a roadside reading of 67mcg of alcohol in breath. The lowest of two evidential readings at a police station was 65mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Josh Hart, defending, said Cairns was an industrious young man who was retraining following his job loss.

Of the offence, he said: “It happened late at night, and I understand that the roads were light at the time.

“He accepts that he shouldn’t have been driving and is remorseful. He has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and is entitled to full credit.

“He has no previous convictions. At the time of the offence, he was an Amazon driver and has lost his job.

“He has zero working income, having lost his job. He is retraining in the hope of getting another job in the future.”

Cairns was also fined £120 and must pay £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.