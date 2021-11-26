South Tyneside Council flies the flag to help combat violence against women

South Tyneside Council chief executive Jonathan Tew, director of public health Tom Hall, and Cllr Adam Ellison, join council leader Cllr Tracey Dixon, Cllr Anne Hetherington and Cllr Ruth. Berkley to raise the White Ribbon flag.

The White Ribbon flag is flying above South Shields Town Hall and the clock tower will be lit up orange to mark the next 16 days of activism.

South Tyneside Council is encouraging people to wear a white ribbon in support of the campaign and pledge never to commit, excuse or remain silent about domestic violence against women.

The ribbons are available at South Shields Town Hall Reception, Customer Services Reception, Hawthorne Reception, Middlefields Reception, South Tyneside Homes Reception, Haven Point Reception and Hebburn Central Reception.

Domestic abuse is any incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive or threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between partners or family members. This can include psychological, physical, sexual, financial and emotional abuse.

Cllr Anne Hetherington, lead member for independence and wellbeing, said: “Tragically one in four women will experience domestic abuse in her lifetime.

"This is simply unacceptable and, in line with our priority of supporting families and vulnerable communities, we are committed to eradicating this from our borough.”

She added: “But we must all be part of the solution. White Ribbon Day is the perfect time to come together and say “no” to violence against women.”

Councillor Adam Ellison, lead member for children, young people and families, added: “Domestic abuse can have a devastating effect on children and young people and we are committed to supporting families is one of our priorities. That’s why we are determined to call out this type of abuse.”

In addition to wearing a white ribbon, people can also show their support by signing the White Ribbon Pledge at www.whiteribbon.org.uk/pledge

Anyone affected by domestic violence can get help and support from the following organisations:

*Impact Family Services provides support and advice to females or males – on 07375788835 or www.impactfs.co.uk

*Respect, a confidential and anonymous helpline for anyone concerned about their violence and abuse towards a partner or ex-partner – 0808 8024040

*Places for People Women's Refuge for advice, support and safe, temporary and emergency accommodation for women – (0191) 454 8257.