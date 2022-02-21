South Tyneside crime ring teamed up with Merseyside gang to ship drugs across UK

The group used another vehicle, equipped with a heavy duty boot-liner hidden under a pile of tools, to move around tens of thousands of pounds in criminal cash.

Newcastle Crown Court heard a drugs ring based in South Tyneside had joined forces with an organised crime gang in Merseyside to ship cocaine and amphetamine into the North East of England.

During a 22 week trial, drugs lynchpin John Allcock and his associates denied their roles in the conspiracy, which saw detectives monitor and close in on their underground operation between January 10, 2017 and May 31, 2018.

John Allcock (left) and Carl McAlindon.

As a result of the investigation, officers seized more than £120,000 cash, 65 kilos of cannabis and mixing agents, as well as Class A drugs.

During the complex police operation, which was launched by officers from the North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU), Allcock and his trusted lieutenant Carl McAlindon were monitored as they ran their illicit business, buying and sourcing drugs from members of the North West organised criminal group.

Allcock would regularly travel to Liverpool and Manchester to meet with associates and was observed visiting an industrial unit which the group had access to, suspected to have been used to store large quantities of amphetamine, which he later bought and employed couriers to distribute.

The men attempted to evade detection by conducting shady face-to-face business meetings, as well as via encrypted devices and also used a number of tactics to frustrate police activity.

Some of the cash and drugs recovered during the police operation.

After a lengthy period of surveillance on the group, officers made their first move and arrested Liverpool-based courier Paul Marrow on September 15, 2017, on the A1 in Durham.

With the assistance of a drugs dog, a hidden electronically operated compartment complete with a trap door was found inside his white van andcontained a block of high purity cocaine worth around £180,000.

Two months later, further enquiries saw the recovery of almost £50,000 in cash after a targeted vehicle stop in Lincolnshire.

A search of the van revealed the cash secreted beneath a fixed, heavy-duty boot-liner under a pile of tools.

Top (from left): Mark Lee Hiscock, Baber Azim and Bernard Sewell. Bottom (from left): David McFarlaine, Glenn Stoddart and Paul Marrow.

The takedown of the group continued into 2018 when officers arrested two more couriers, Baber Azim and Glen Stoddart.

Azim was intercepted as he travelled through the Cleveland Police area in possession of cash and a kilo of cocaine.

Stoddart was caught in Swansea having travelled there with £250,000 worth of cannabis and later collected £21,250 in cash.

Allcock, who was residing in Spain, was later arrested with the help of the National Crime Agency in a final swoop by officers determined to bring theillegal operation to an end.

The entire group were subsequently arrested and charged with a string of drugs and money laundering offences.

And following a trial lasting more than four months, jurors convicted those involved.