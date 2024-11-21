South Tyneside dad caught with drugs while on a suspended sentence keeps his freedom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A South Tyneside dad-to-be caught with drugs while facing the threat of prison has been given a final chance to retain his liberty.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Zoe Passfield told errant Tyler Ratcliffe, 22, he must keep his nose clean until the end of February – or be caged.

Ratcliffe, of Gainsborough Avenue, Whiteleas, was handed an eight-week prison term – suspended for 12 months – last December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It followed his appearance in court for possession of a bladed article in public, attempted theft and failing to surrender to custody.

But he failed to heed warnings to stay out of trouble and was caught with illegal cannabis in Byker, Newcastle, on Saturday, September 7.

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

A search of his home then uncovered 22 cellophane bags containing cannabis bush which Ratcliffe claimed he used to help him sleep.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to possession of the class B controlled drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Passfield fined him and extended his suspended sentence by two months to February.

She told him he had committed another crime despite being aware his suspended sentence could be activated, leading to a jail term.

The judge warned: “If you are back in court for any offence before now and February, you can expect to go to prison.”

Prosecutor Ruth Foster said: “It’s more than just simple possession of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His house was searched, and a number of items were found. There were 22 cellophane bags of cannabis, with two to three buds each.

“A further bag of cannabis bush was found in a bedroom, and various other items.

“He’s currently subject to a suspended sentence order. As far as I can see from his record, he has no drug offences on there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Forrester, defending, said: “In interview he said that he buys in bulk and uses it before bed to go to sleep.

“This offence would not normally result in a custodial sentence.

“There’s a baby due in February. If he continues to take cannabis, he’s not going to be able to see his baby.”

Judge Passfield, who ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs, also fined Ratcliffe £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.