South Tyneside dad handed roads ban after being caught over the drug-drive limit

A South Tyneside dad has been banned from the roads after being caught over the drug drive limit while returning home from a recycling centre.

Paul Moore, 42, had taken his red BMW 3 series to the rubbish dump but was pulled over by police on his way back to Addison Walk, Biddick Hall.

They noted his dilated pupils and ordered a roadside drug swipe in Chesterton Road – a stone’s throw from his home – on Tuesday, April 15.

It came back positive for illegal cannabis, leading to his arrest – and a blood sample proved the forklift driver’s guilt.

The borough’s magistrates’ court heard he had puffed on an illegal THC vape pen, leaving traces of the cannabis derivative drug in his system.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | National World

Marcus Blakelock, prosecuting, said: “An officer has noticed a red BMW, which she has stopped.

“The driver had dilated pupils and appeared as if he may be under the influence.”

Moore, who has 11 previous convictions from 24 offences, the last in 2023, pleaded guilty to a drug drive charge.

He gave a reading for THC of not less than 9.8mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Michelle Stonley said Moore would keep his employment but may be moved to other duties, adding: “He admits he made a stupid decision to smoke one of these THC pens.

“It was the first time, and he tells me that it will be the last time. He didn’t realise that it would stay in his system so long.

“He was on his way back home from the recycling centre when he was stopped.

“He was fully compliant when stopped and during the procedure at the roadside and at the police station.

“He is a hard-working man who has always had employment. He is currently a forklift driver.

“His disqualification is going to have a huge impact on his family, he is the chauffeur for the children. He knows it’s all his own doing.

“He can work in production for the company. He will not smoke a THC pen again.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield banned Moore from driving for a year and fined him £750, with a £300 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.