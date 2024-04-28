South Tyneside dad threatened to chop off his ex’s head in row over child custody

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Tyneside dad in a dark place threatened to chop his former partner’s head off during a short-lived row over child access, a court heard.

In a WhatsApp message, Aaron Bradley, 27, of Cobbett Crescent, Biddick Hall, also warned he would put her “in a grave” if the opportunity arose.

His frustrations also boiled over by bombarding her with text messages and phone calls in days on and around February 14 last year - seven years after their relationship ended.

Borough magistrates were told the emotional trauma of being denied contact with his daughter led him briefly into drug and alcohol misuse.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Bradley, who has no previous convictions, moved to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to work as a chef and clear his head and had since caused no other issues.

Prosecutor Olivia Randell said: “The victim was in a relationship with the defendant for seven years and they have a daughter together.

“The relationship ended seven years ago, she would describe the relationship between them since as toxic, due to the way he speaks to her.

“He often asked her to lend him money. On February 14, he contacted her to ask for £2. She said no and he began sending abusive messages.

“He said, ‘I will literally put you in a grave if I saw you in an alleyway without cameras. I’ll chop your head clean off. I’ll snap your jaw. You think I’m joking, I’m serious’.

“There were also 50 missed calls and texts. Some calls she answered, and she recognised his voice.”

Bradley pleaded guilty to a charge of sending a communication conveying false information.

Paul Kennedy, defending, said Bradley would make arrangements to see his child, which were changed on a whim by his ex-partner.

He added: “He became depressed and suicidal, and dealt with it by drink and drugs. In February 2023, he was in a pretty poor place.

“He accepts he was in a dark place. He sent messages that were completely uncalled for. He sent them when he wasn’t thinking clearly.

“He’s not involved in drink or drugs. This is a man of good character who has sent some terrible messages over a short time over social media.”