Flytippers were also fined hundreds of pounds as South Tyneside Council looks to clamp down on residents who flout litter laws.

David Elliott, of Northbourne Road, Jarrow, was fined £660, after failing to attend court and for not complying with a Community Protection Notice served on him in August this year.

The notice was served after he failed to adhere to a directive to clean up dog faeces which were accumulating in his back garden following multiple complaints from other residents about the ‘unbearable’ smell.

He was also ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

In another case, rubbish found dumped on Cleadon Hills led to a £480 fine for Stephen Pearson.

Pearson, 59, of South Crescent, Boldon Colliery, was also ordered to pay £100 costs and a £192 victim surcharge.

South Tyneside Magistrate’s Court heard how bags of waste, including wood and a bathroom sink, were found dumped illegally in August. Identification relating to Pearson was found amongst the rubbish.

South Tyneside Council took him to court after he failed to make himself available to answer questions regarding the abandonment of the waste.

Kevin Paul, of Don View, West Boldon, was fined £660 following a fly tipping incident at Green Lane, South Shields, in July this year.

Officers investigating the incident discovered the same vehicle, which was registered to Paul, had been used during an earlier fly tipping incident, which was caught on CCTV.

He was also ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, is determined that residents who fail to dispose of their waste correctly are brought to justice.

He said: “We will always take action against people who fail to clean up after themselves, or dump waste and we hope these fines act as a deterrent to anyone thinking of acting in such a selfish manner.

“Rubbish left lying around is not only unsightly and unpleasant, it can also be hazardous because it can attract vermin.”

He added: “All the waste has since been removed by South Tyneside Council’s abandoned waste team at the taxpayers’ expense.

“Members of the public can help by being our eyes and ears and reporting any incidents to the council so we can investigate.”

He said the council spends “more than £2million a year” to keep the borough clean and tidy.

Anyone who sees flytippers is urged to contact South Tyneside Council’s Customer Contact Centre on 0191 427 7000 or report It online via the Council’s website.