South Tyneside driver found guilty at Teesside Crown Court of causing the death of Billingham motorcyclist in Christmas Day crash

A South Tyneside woman has been found guilty over the death of a motorcyclist in a collision on Christmas Day.

By Mark Payne
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 5:26pm

Susan Gourley, 54, has been found guilty of causing the death of 32-year-old Michael Crooks by careless or inconsiderate driving after standing trial this week.

She denied the offence but was convicted by a jury at Teesside Crown Court at lunchtime on Thursday (December 15).

It is almost two years ago since Gourley, of Jarrow, collided with Mr Crooks in Belasis Avenue, in Billingham, on Christmas Day in 2020.

Michael Crooks from Billingham died in the collision.
The trial heard Mr Crooks had been travelling at an average speed of 115mph in the final 600 metres before the crash.

But the prosecution said Gourley, driving a Hyundai, ignored a number of warning flags, including not stopping at a junction before turning onto the road.

Gourley, of Ellison Street, will be sentenced in February after the judge ordered reports.

She was granted bail but disqualified from driving in the meantime.