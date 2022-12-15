Susan Gourley, 54, has been found guilty of causing the death of 32-year-old Michael Crooks by careless or inconsiderate driving after standing trial this week.

She denied the offence but was convicted by a jury at Teesside Crown Court at lunchtime on Thursday (December 15).

It is almost two years ago since Gourley, of Jarrow, collided with Mr Crooks in Belasis Avenue, in Billingham, on Christmas Day in 2020.

Michael Crooks from Billingham died in the collision.

The trial heard Mr Crooks had been travelling at an average speed of 115mph in the final 600 metres before the crash.

But the prosecution said Gourley, driving a Hyundai, ignored a number of warning flags, including not stopping at a junction before turning onto the road.

Gourley, of Ellison Street, will be sentenced in February after the judge ordered reports.

