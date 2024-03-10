Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carl Roberts’ antics in Highfield Road, South Shields, were the culmination of a two-year spiral into depression and booze after the breakdown of a relationship.

Roberts, 44, of Thornholme Avenue, Marsden, gave a breath test reading of 106mcg of alcohol on Sunday, February 18, against a legal limit of 35mcg, borough magistrates heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were told the defendant, who pleaded guilty to a drink drive charge, is seeking professional help for his booze woes.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said: “Officers attended a report of a collision in Highfield Road. They arrived to find the defendant sitting on the bonnet of a grey BMW.

“He admitted colliding with a parked car. A roadside breath test was failed, and he was taken into custody.”

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

Roberts has two previous convictions from five offences, one for being in charge of a motor vehicle with excess alcohol in his system in 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Val Bell, defending, confirmed Roberts had engaged with an addiction recovery support service in South Tyneside prior to court appearance.

She added: “As you’ve heard, Mr Roberts was fully compliant with the police. He immediately said that he had driven after having some alcohol.

“Since the end of a relationship about two years ago, he’s experienced depression and has, to some extent, been misusing alcohol.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates adjourned the case for Roberts to be assessed as to his suitability to be placed on a Probation Service-run alcohol rehabilitation programme.