South Tyneside driver found sitting on his bonnet by police after crashing into a parked car
Carl Roberts’ antics in Highfield Road, South Shields, were the culmination of a two-year spiral into depression and booze after the breakdown of a relationship.
Roberts, 44, of Thornholme Avenue, Marsden, gave a breath test reading of 106mcg of alcohol on Sunday, February 18, against a legal limit of 35mcg, borough magistrates heard.
They were told the defendant, who pleaded guilty to a drink drive charge, is seeking professional help for his booze woes.
Prosecutor Holly Clegg said: “Officers attended a report of a collision in Highfield Road. They arrived to find the defendant sitting on the bonnet of a grey BMW.
“He admitted colliding with a parked car. A roadside breath test was failed, and he was taken into custody.”
Roberts has two previous convictions from five offences, one for being in charge of a motor vehicle with excess alcohol in his system in 1997.
Val Bell, defending, confirmed Roberts had engaged with an addiction recovery support service in South Tyneside prior to court appearance.
She added: “As you’ve heard, Mr Roberts was fully compliant with the police. He immediately said that he had driven after having some alcohol.
“Since the end of a relationship about two years ago, he’s experienced depression and has, to some extent, been misusing alcohol.”
Magistrates adjourned the case for Roberts to be assessed as to his suitability to be placed on a Probation Service-run alcohol rehabilitation programme.
They imposed an interim driving ban and granted him unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, April 23.