South Tyneside man avoids prison despite stealing thousands of pounds from his grandad
A South Tyneside man being threatened over debts pinched thousands of pounds from his grandfather by fraudulently using his credit card.
Logan Powell, 25, left his relative bereft that his trust had been destroyed and bank account plundered to the tune of £4,100.
Powell, of Cleadon Meadows, Cleadon, wept in court after admitting his guilt and while expressing his regret at his actions.
He said he had “panicked” after being imperilled due to owing money and help would have been forthcoming had he turned to his grandparents.
District Judge Zoe Passfield told him his crime, committed between Thursday, May 11, and Saturday, June 3, was close to crossing the custody threshold.
But she said his law-abiding past, clear remorse and guilty plea to a charge of fraud by false representation, called for leniency.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she sentenced him to a 12-month community order, with 200 hours of unpaid work.
Prosecutor Paul Coulson said Powell’s grandfather was alerted by Lloyds Bank on Tuesday, June 6, that his account had almost been emptied.
Mr Coulson added: “He was contacted that his credit card had been used. He asked his grandson, Logan, if he was responsible for the expenses on the card.
“He initially said that it was Metro tickets for jury service. The grandfather contacted Lloyds again.
“He was then spoken to by Logan, who accepted he had made transactions on the card.
“The number of withdrawals approached £4,131 and were made without the permission of the grandfather.
“From the evidence I’ve read, he’s extremely remorseful and that it was something that he should never have done.”
Powell, whose grandparents attended court, used the card at locations mainly in Newcastle and Sunderland.
In a victim statement, his grandfather said the crime had impacted on him and his wife deeply, adding, “We just can’t believe he has done this”.
Representing himself, Powell said: “All I can say is how deeply sorry I am. I had people chasing me for money.
“I was being threatened, the family home was being threatened. It was my fault, it was unacceptable.
“I wish I could take it all back. They’ve done everything for me all my life. I panicked. I can only apologise.”
Powell said he had cleared his debt with his money lenders but had yet to repay his grandfather.
The judge ordered him to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.