South Tyneside man caught driving while banned for fourth time after police stopped him due to state of his car

A jobless South Tyneside man was caught driving while disqualified for a fourth time - due to the state of his beaten-up old banger, a court heard.

Mohammed Hussain’s 15-year-old battered VW Touran made so much noise police caused it to stop in Anderson Street, South Shields town centre.

Hussain, 36, of Baring Street, Lawe Top, was found not to have insurance for a car which was registered in his name but usually used by his insured father.

The car was stopped on Anderson Street in South Shields

Checks also found he had been banned from driving for a year in 2020 but had failed to pass a new test as required by law before getting back behind the wheel.

It meant he was still disqualified when he drove at 9.30pm on Thursday, May 25 – and had committed the same crime three times before.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Officers’ attention was drawn to a VW Touran, due to its poor condition and noise coming from its exhaust.

“They activated their lights and sirens and caused it to stop and spoke to the driver who identified himself as Mr Hussain.

“The vehicle was registered to him but insured to his father. He believed he was insured.

“Police informed him that as the registered keeper he was not allowed to drive using a separate policy on the vehicle.

“He was cautioned and reported. Inquiries also found that he was disqualified.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Hussain pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was banned in 2020 for driving with no insurance, without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.

The court heard he was caught driving while banned in June and August 2006, and in March 2008.

Amy Rochester, defending, said: “Although his driving record goes against him in terms of offences, he says that something unusual happened in that he didn’t realise he was disqualified.

“The DVLA had returned his licence, and that had never happened before. He hadn’t realised that he was to take another test before he could drive.

“His dad had asked him to drive on this occasion, not realising that his disqualification was live. It appears to be a genuine oversight.”