South Tyneside man caught urinating in street said he didn't have face mask to use nearby KFC toilet

Lee Gotts, 50, was spotted in Victoria Road, South Shields, by police at lunchtime on Saturday, December 4.

Gotts, of Westoe Road, told South Tyneside Magistrates Court he had planned to use a toilet in a nearby KFC.

But he confessed he had left home without a protective mask against Covid – and could not get in.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said: “An officer was on mobile patrol and driving on Victoria Road.

“He saw a man urinating in the street. The male gave his details and admitted the offence.”

Gotts pleaded guilty to urinating in a public place.

He said: “I just got caught weeing in the street. I didn’t have my mask to go to KFC, I needed the toilet.”