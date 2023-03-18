South Tyneside man caught with cannabis after police smelt it from outside his property

Scott Sehman, 37, proved he was in possession of cannabis by the whiff of the illegal substance which flowed outside when he opened his front door to officers.

They turned up at his home in West Park Road, South Shields, on Friday, December 16, after a tip-off it contained drugs.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

He revealed they uncovered a cannabis joint and a drugs’ grinder, an essential tool to successfully smoking the substance.

Sehman has now been handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £26 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis.

Mr Anderson told the hearing: “Police were alerted to potential drugs’ use in the premises, and so they went there.

“As soon as he opened the door, there was an overpowering smell of cannabis.

“During a search, they found a joint and a cannabis grinder with cannabis.

“He admitted possession of drugs for personal use when interviewed and has now come before the court and has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“He has 47 previous convictions from 88 offences and is someone with a fairly lengthy criminal record.

“I would ask for the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.”

Representing himself in court, Sehman politely declined to give magistrates an explanation of why he had the drug.

The court heard he owes £840 from past fines and costs, which was not being paid and that action was being taken to recover the money.