South Tyneside man caught with drugs by armed police on South Shields raid

A South Tyneside man found himself in court when police firearms officers caught him with drugs during a raid.

By Gareth Crickmer
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 4:55 am

Carlton Adams, 28, was “in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong substance” his solicitor said.

Adams, of Alice Street, Chichester, South Shields, was found with a packet containing a mix of cocaine and amphetamine on Monday, September 20.

He was fined at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to possession of class A drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said: “Police carried out a pre-planned firearms operation at an address in South Tyneside.

“They had cause to speak to the defendant, and they searched him. They found white powder in a shirt pocket.”

Mrs Begum confirmed a test showed both class A cocaine and class B amphetamine mixed together, leading to a class A possession charge.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong substance.”

District Judge Paul Currer fined Adams £120, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge and also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.