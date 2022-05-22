South Tyneside man caught with drugs by armed police on South Shields raid

Carlton Adams, 28, was “in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong substance” his solicitor said.

Adams, of Alice Street, Chichester, South Shields, was found with a packet containing a mix of cocaine and amphetamine on Monday, September 20.

He was fined at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to possession of class A drugs.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said: “Police carried out a pre-planned firearms operation at an address in South Tyneside.

“They had cause to speak to the defendant, and they searched him. They found white powder in a shirt pocket.”

Mrs Begum confirmed a test showed both class A cocaine and class B amphetamine mixed together, leading to a class A possession charge.

David Forrester, defending, said: “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong substance.”