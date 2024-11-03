South Tyneside man denies assaulting his former partner

A South Tyneside man accused of assaulting his former partner is to stand trial after denying allegations against him.

Richard Carmichael, 44, is alleged to have inflicted actual bodily harm on the woman in South Shields on Sunday, October 27.

The youngsters appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. | NW

On the same day, Carmichael, of St Michael’s Court, off St Michael’s Avenue, near Westoe, is said to have intentionally strangled her.

At the borough’s magistrates’ court, he denied both charges and will be tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

District Judge Zoe Passfield remanded him into custody to appear at the crown court on Wednesday, November 27.

