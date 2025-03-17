South Tyneside man faces jail for breaching court order a day after it was imposed

A South Tyneside man could be jailed for breaching a court-imposed order to stay away from his partner just a day after it was imposed.

Dylan Angus, 28, was banned from contacting her under the terms of a non-molestation order, made on Thursday, March 6.

But just 24 hours later, Angus, of Hobart Avenue, Brockley Whins, phoned her to speak about its restrictions, borough magistrates heard.

He then doubled up on the offence two days later by walking into Hopedene, Leam Lane, Gateshead, where she lives, when prohibited.

Angus made no attempt to knock at her home and issued no threats during the telephone chat, it was said in his defence.

But magistrates told him his breaches were “serious” and ordered an all-options report, making custody possible when he is later sentenced.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | Sunderland Echo

He also came to the attention of police on Boxing Day while at his partner’s home, prosecutor Paige Sparks said.

Sozzled on alcohol, he shouted vile abuse to a neighbour about his autistic son when they verbally clashed over the garden fence.

Of that offence, Ms Sparks said: “He made repeated threats to the man. He swore and called him “fat”.

“The man’s son has autism, and he said, ‘Little spaka son. I’ll knock out his fat father’.”

Ms Sparks said the non-molestation order was imposed by a court in Newcastle, adding: “The defendant called the victim to discuss the terms of the order.

“The order says no contact. He has then gone around on March 9 to Hopedene, but he is prohibited from doing so.”

Angus pleaded guilty to two breaches of the order and to a charge of using threatening words to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Andrew O’Hanlon, defending, said the Boxing Day incident was “quite simply a Christmas argument”.

He added: “He’s had a bellyful and is ashamed. He can’t handle his drink.

“He was told by his partner to wind his neck in, and he has gone outside. He acted quite disgracefully.

“It wouldn’t have happened if the neighbour hadn’t stuck his head out of his window.”

Of the breaches, Mr O’Hanlon added: “He spoke to his partner on the morning of March 7, and he then received the order.

“He phoned her to chat about the order. He says, ‘We’ve just had a nice chat, what’s this about’? He has not issued threats of violence.

“He has also entered Hopedene to get some articles from a friend but has not gone to his partner’s home.

“He shouldn’t have put himself in that area. He’s not classed in the top 50 tools in the box. He needs to be away from her.

“He’s not able to deal with what he’s dealing with. He also needs to understand not to drink more than he can handle.

“He does seem to have a good nature about him.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing to the same court on Thursday, May 8, and granted Angus bail on condition he does not contact his partner nor enter Hopedene.

