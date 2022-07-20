South Tyneside man found growing cannabis plants after water leak brought police to his home

Officers who forced their way into Christopher Milne’s Jarrow address to find the source also discovered 64 cannabis plants.

At the Edinburgh Road property on Saturday, October 30, they further noticed Milne, 47, had tampered with the electricity supply to help with his growing.

Borough magistrates heard his stash was for personal use to reduce pain from an injured back which had endured four operations.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

But they concluded his crime remained so serious their powers of punishment were insufficient – and sent him to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was warned his cannabis growing offence carried a starting point of four years behind bars, with a range from 30 months to five years.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said: “Officers were asked to attend the defendant’s address in Edinburgh Road after reports of water leaking below.

“They have forced entry and discovered a quantity of cannabis bush in the attic.

“There were 64 plants, 24 of which were in bloom and the others were in an immature state.

“The electricity mains had been bypassed and the meter tampered with.

“The starting point is four years. The maximum you have in this court is 12 months for the two offences.”

Milne pleaded guilty to producing class B drug cannabis and abstracting or using electricity without authority.

David Forrester, defending, urged magistrates to retain sentencing.

He said there was no evidence, such as mobile phones, that the drugs were for anything but personal use.

Mr Forrester added: “This gentleman has no previous convictions.

“He has had four separate operations on his back and has had various issues with his discs. It has had a significant impact on his life.

“The cannabis that was upstairs that he was growing was for medicinal use, for his own use. He’s had four operations and doesn’t want another.”

Magistrates told Milne his sentencing was more suitable to be given by a judge at the crown court.