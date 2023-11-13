South Tyneside man has appeared in court charged with murder
A South Tyneside man has appeared in court accused of murder.
Youssef Wynne, 39, is alleged to have killed Andy Foster, 26, in Gateshead on Sunday, August 20.
At the borough’s magistrates’ court, Wynne, of Wuppertal Court, central Jarrow, was remanded into custody by District Judge Zoe Passfield.
He did not enter a plea and will appear next at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, November 15.
Wynne is the fourth man to be charged with murder in relation to Mr Foster’s death, with two aged 32 and one aged 21, also remanded.
Police say Mr Foster is suspected of being sprayed with ammonia on the doorstep of an address in Eighton Terrace, Wrekenton.
In a statement, Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: “Andy’s family are still coming to terms with what has happened, and we are continuing to support them in any way we can.
“The public have been very supportive of our efforts so far and I hope our continued work and further arrests show just how seriously we are taking this incident.
“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are still keen to hear from anyone with further information which could help us get answers for Andy’s loved ones.
“Once again, I would ask that the public stays away from any speculation or social media commentary, as this may jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”
Anyone with information can do so through Northumbria Police’s ‘Tell Us Something’ website page or by calling 101 quoting reference number NP-20230820-1369.
Information can also be given anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting its website.