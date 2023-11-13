South Tyneside man has appeared in court charged with murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Youssef Wynne, 39, is alleged to have killed Andy Foster, 26, in Gateshead on Sunday, August 20.

At the borough’s magistrates’ court, Wynne, of Wuppertal Court, central Jarrow, was remanded into custody by District Judge Zoe Passfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He did not enter a plea and will appear next at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, November 15.

Wynne is the fourth man to be charged with murder in relation to Mr Foster’s death, with two aged 32 and one aged 21, also remanded.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Police say Mr Foster is suspected of being sprayed with ammonia on the doorstep of an address in Eighton Terrace, Wrekenton.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: “Andy’s family are still coming to terms with what has happened, and we are continuing to support them in any way we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The public have been very supportive of our efforts so far and I hope our continued work and further arrests show just how seriously we are taking this incident.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are still keen to hear from anyone with further information which could help us get answers for Andy’s loved ones.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“Once again, I would ask that the public stays away from any speculation or social media commentary, as this may jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can do so through Northumbria Police’s ‘Tell Us Something’ website page or by calling 101 quoting reference number NP-20230820-1369.