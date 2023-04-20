South Tyneside man has been handed an interim roads’ ban after being found four times over drink drive limit

A South Tyneside man has been handed an interim roads’ ban and could be jailed after being caught driving at almost four times the limit.

John Paul Jones, 38, of Commercial Road, South Shields, was stopped in Rekendyke Lane, Mill Dam, on Thursday, March 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A breath test showed 122mcg of alcohol, against a legal limit of 35mcg, the borough’s magistrates’ court heard.

South Shields Magistrates Court.

Appearing in the dock, he pleaded guilty to charges of drink driving, and failing to surrender to custody on Thursday, April 13.

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports and granted him unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, May 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the drink drive offence, she told Jones: “You will be given credit for that guilty plea.

“Because it’s such a high reading, all sentencing options will be considered.

“If you drive while disqualified it’s a serious offence, it’s a breach of a court order and you can expect a prison sentence.”

Addressing Judge Passfield, prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “It’s 122mcg in breath. You’ll need a report.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Forrester, defending, gave no further details of Jones’ motoring offence but said his client had failed to appear for his original court hearing due to nervousness.

Mr Forrester said Jones had finally taken a train from his partner’s home in Scotland to attend court.

He added: “He was somewhat nervous about the situation. He got on the train last night from Scotland.