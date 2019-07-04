South Tyneside man shouted vile abuse at ex-partner and her daughter after downing up to four litres of cider
A Hebburn man turned up at his ex-partner’s home with a knife and shouted abuse at her and her child.
Iain Nesbitt, 43, of Toner Avenue, drank up to four litres of cider before making his way to her address in West Boldon in December last year, a court heard.
Nesbitt, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, criminal damage and possession of a knife and was sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Prosecutor Anthony Pettengell said: “The victim describes being in her home address with her daughter.
“They looked out the window and saw a man at her car which was Mr Nesbitt.
“There were words exchanged.
“She asked him what he was doing. He turned round shouting abuse.”
He also swore and directed vile insults at the victim’s daughter, the court heard.
While in the driveway Nesbitt also deflated a tire on his ex-partner’s car.
In a statement, the victim told the court about how the incident with Nesbitt at her home has affected her.
She said: “I feel really embarrassed by the whole situation going on in front of my neighbours and on social media.
“I have had to install CCTV at my home to give me some peace of mind.”
Defence solicitor Bushra Begum said: “Since this particular offence there has been no further offending at all.
“To his credit he has taken steps to address the issues that resulted in this incident.
“He has reduced his alcohol significantly.”
Judge Bernard Begley told Nesbitt: “I hope you understand now that people do regularly get sent to prison for this type of offence.”
Nesbitt was made the subject of an 18-month community order and must complete 15 rehabilitation days.
He must also enrol on a building better relationships programme and will be subject to a night-time curfew for three months, the judge said.
Nesbitt was also ordered to pay £105.20 in compensation for his crimes, prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge. A restraining order was also imposed by the court.