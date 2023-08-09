A South Tyneside thief seeking to feed his drugs’ habit targeted a crisis-hit retailer three times in 11 days, a court heard.

Dillon Lawson, 28, made off with a total of £230 of electricals and hardware goods from Wilko’s store in South Shields market place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawson, of Beach Road, South Shields, admitted to borough magistrates he had needed cash to buy drugs.

South Tyneside thief targted Wilko three times in 11 days to fund drug habit (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The last of his offences came just weeks before Wilko bosses announced the national retail chain was close to financial collapse.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson revealed Lawson pinched £100 of electrical products on Monday, June 5.

He said the crook returned six days later, making off with another £100 of electrical items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his last crime before his arrest was on Thursday, June 15, when he left without paying for £30 of hardware accessories.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Mr Anderson said: “What happens is very straightforward. It’s three offences of the same sort, and none of the goods were recovered.

“He’s arrested and admits stealing the items on every occasion. What perhaps is the more significant admission is that he’s stolen to fund his drugs’ habit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His last offence seems to be in 2010, but these are three offences in quick succession.

“It may need the intervention of someone to try to get him back on the straight and narrow.

“It’s one store, so one application for compensation to cover all of the offences.”

Lawson pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop. The court was told his 2010 offence was also a shop theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He owes the courts £3,500 in fines, mainly from dodging Metro rail fares but also for one offence of failing to identify a driver when required by police.

Defending himself in court, Lawson told magistrates: “I am going through a stage of substance misuse and that’s the reason for it.

“I’m trying my best, I’ve a supportive family. I’m very sorry.”