News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
37 minutes ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
2 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition

South Tyneside motorist banned from driving for a year after being caught drink driving a fraction over the limit

The incident occurred at the start of April.

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:31 BST

A South Tyneside motorist has been banned from the roads after being caught drink driving at just a fraction over the limit.

Ivan Pilatos, 30, was pulled over by police as he drove a BMW in Nelson Street, Gateshead town centre, on Saturday, April 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pilatos, of Gainsborough Avenue, Whiteleas, gave an evidential breath test reading of 44mcg of alcohol.

South Shields Magistrates Court.South Shields Magistrates Court.
South Shields Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

Borough magistrates were told the legal limit is 35mcg and Northumbria Police only brings charges at a level of 40mcg or above.

They banned Pilatos from motoring for a year after he pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Michael Rose said: “What happened is that this defendant was stopped in the early hours.

“A roadside breath test was positive and a CAMIC test showed 44mcg. The limit is 35mcg.

“Prosecutions aren’t undertaken under 40mcg. He was just over the limit.”

Defending himself in court, Pilatos, who is in employment, admitted he had made a “silly misjudgement”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “It was careless of me because I shouldn’t have driven under the influence.

“I did have some drinks over the night and didn’t think I was over the limit.

“They said that I was over by 4mcg. It was a silly misjudgement.”

Magistrates also fined Pilatos £184, with £85 court costs and a £74 victim surcharge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They offered him a place on a drink driver rehabilitation course, completion of which reduces a ban by around a quarter.

The court heard he would be entitled to be back on the roads on January 16 if he sits the programme.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.