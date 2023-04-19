South Tyneside motorist banned from driving for a year after being caught drink driving a fraction over the limit

A South Tyneside motorist has been banned from the roads after being caught drink driving at just a fraction over the limit.

Ivan Pilatos, 30, was pulled over by police as he drove a BMW in Nelson Street, Gateshead town centre, on Saturday, April 1.

Pilatos, of Gainsborough Avenue, Whiteleas, gave an evidential breath test reading of 44mcg of alcohol.

South Shields Magistrates Court.

Borough magistrates were told the legal limit is 35mcg and Northumbria Police only brings charges at a level of 40mcg or above.

They banned Pilatos from motoring for a year after he pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Prosecutor Michael Rose said: “What happened is that this defendant was stopped in the early hours.

“A roadside breath test was positive and a CAMIC test showed 44mcg. The limit is 35mcg.

“Prosecutions aren’t undertaken under 40mcg. He was just over the limit.”

Defending himself in court, Pilatos, who is in employment, admitted he had made a “silly misjudgement”.

He added: “It was careless of me because I shouldn’t have driven under the influence.

“I did have some drinks over the night and didn’t think I was over the limit.

“They said that I was over by 4mcg. It was a silly misjudgement.”

Magistrates also fined Pilatos £184, with £85 court costs and a £74 victim surcharge.

They offered him a place on a drink driver rehabilitation course, completion of which reduces a ban by around a quarter.

The court heard he would be entitled to be back on the roads on January 16 if he sits the programme.