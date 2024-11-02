South Tyneside mum obstructed police when they came knocking for her wanted son
Alison Melville, 56, shouted and screamed at officers after they located and apprehended him at her home in Vine Street, Tyne Dock.
Melville refused to move away and deliberately tried to impede the arrest on Sunday, September 22, prosecutor Reece Williams said.
But her efforts failed to deflect police from carrying out their duty - and she now bitterly regrets her intervention, her solicitor insisted.
At the borough’s magistrates’ court, Melville pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing police in the execution of their duty – and was fined £80.
Mr Williams told the hearing: “Police attended the defendant’s property on a wanted person inquiry.
“She was given numerous opportunities to step away when her son was detained. She was arrested and made full admissions in interview.
“It was deliberate obstruction. There are previous convictions, but they are historic, the last being in 1986.”
Paul Hanratty, defending, said: “On this occasion the police were seeking to speak to her son. He was, effectively, hiding at her house.
“The police quickly found him, and she admitted that emotions got the better of her and she began shouting and screaming.
“She greatly regrets her behaviour on this occasion.”
District Judge Zoe Passfield also ordered Melville to pay £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.
The judge told her: “I give you credit for your guilty plea.”