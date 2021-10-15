South Tyneside rapist jailed for historic sex attacks on schoolboy

Philip Chapman, now 39, was a youth when he targeted the child and subjected him to a sickening ordeal.

The victim, who suffered "severe psychological harm" finally found the courage to tell the police in 2017.

He then had to relive what happened to him all those years ago by giving evidence in court against Chapman, who continues to deny the offences.

Philip Chapman.

After a trial at Newcastle Crown Court Chapman, of North Street, Jarrow, was found guilty of rape, attempted rape, six offences of indecent assault and four of indecency with a child.

The court heard Chapman, who is now married, has led a "blameless and exemplary" life since the offences.

Miss Recorder Alison Hunter sentenced him to 10 years behind bars and said he must sign the sex offenders register for life.

The judge told Chapman: "The impact upon him cannot be underestimated, it will be lifelong.

"Notwithstanding the jury's verdict, you continue to deny these offences, which makes it very difficult to mitigate any sentence I have to pass on the basis of any remorse you have shown because you haven't shown any, or victim empathy."

The judge said Chapman has lived a "lawful, very productive and very responsible life" since he committed the offences and was able to provide references to his positive character.