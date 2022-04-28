South Tyneside repeat offender given jail warning after being caught driving while banned

Magistrates told Kyle Thompson, 36, of Winskell Road, Simonside, South Shields, matters were “not looking good” and that custody was a real possibility.

The building firm boss was spotted reversing a Ford Transit van from his home and driving away by police on Tuesday, November 9.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court the officer let Thompson overtake so as to be able to confirm his identity.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

At the time, Thompson was serving a 53-month disqualification, imposed in July 2020 for two sets of admitted roads charges.

They were failing to provide a sample for analysis, driving while banned and driving without insurance in June that year.

The following month, Thompson was back before the courts for the same charges as well as dangerous driving.

In April 2019, he was disqualified from driving for 42 months for failing to provide a sample for analysis and driving without due care and attention.

He also admitted failing to stop after an accident, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Capt Alex Castle, chair of the bench, ordered an all options report, meaning imprisonment is possible when Thompson is sentenced.

He told the dad: “There’s a strong prospect that you will be facing custody, whether that’s suspended or not. I must warn you now that it’s not looking good.”

Mrs O’Hegarty told the hearing: “At 8.05am, an officer in an unmarked vehicle saw a male get into a Transit van.

“The officer observed the defendant pulling out a wheelie bin before getting into the van.

“He saw him get into the driver’s seat and reverse into Winskell Road. He pulled over to see that the defendant was driving.”

Thompson pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He also admitted being in possession of 469g of controlled class B drug cannabis on Monday, November 15.

Val Bell, defending, said Thompson has taken steps to turn his life around, including seeking professional help for drug and alcohol problems.

She added: “There is a tremendous amount of mitigation.”