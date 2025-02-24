South Tyneside residents fined more than £5,000 for fly tipping and waste offences

Residents in South Tyneside have been fined a total of more than £5,000 for fly tipping and waste offences.

David Elliott, of Northbourne Road in Jarrow, was fined £600 in his absence after he failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice, which was issued after multiple and ongoing complaints about dog fouling in his back garden.

As a result of this, South Tyneside Council is now seeking a Criminal Behaviour Order as it is the third time that Elliott has been prosecuted for the same offence.

His neighbours were unable to use their back gardens or open their windows during the summer months due to the smell coming from his garden caused by weeks’ worth of dog mess.

South Tyneside residents have been fined a total of more than £5,000 for fly tipping and waste offences across the borough. | South Tyneside Council

Amanda Rossiter, of Emlyn Road in South Shields, was also fined £600 for failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice, which required the removal of waste from her yard.

Rossiter was summonsed to appear before Magistrates and ordered to pay a total of £1,234 within 28 days.

Another case saw Danielle Rogers fined almost £1,300 for waste which was abandoned and set alight at Calver Court, in South Shields, on August 16, 2024.

Rogers was identified after documents relating to her were discovered among the dumped rubbish.

She also failed to make herself available for interview to answer questions about the incident, which is an offence under Sec 110 of the Environment Act.

Andrew Bain was also convicted of a Sec 110 offence and for failing to supply waste transfer documents following the discovery of a fly tip at West Pastures and Downhill Lane on June 30, 2024.

Identification led back to a resident who had paid Bain, of St Cuthbert’s Court, Coxlodge, Newcastle, to remove their waste.

He was fined £600 in his absence and ordered to pay over £800 in costs and compensation.

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, has vowed that action will always been taken against those who are caught dumping waste in South Tyneside.

He said: “We will always take action against people who fail to clean up after themselves, or dump waste and we hope these fines act as a deterrent.

“We are committed to keeping our borough clean and tidy and these cases should serve as a reminder that we will always pursue legal action against those responsible.

South Tyneside Council has vowed to take action against anyone who is caught fly tipping in the borough. | South Tyneside Council

“Rubbish left lying around is not only unsightly and unpleasant, it can also attract vermin.

“All the waste has since been removed by South Tyneside Council’s abandoned waste team at the taxpayers’ expense.

“Members of the public can help by being our eyes and ears and reporting any incidents to the council so we can investigate.”

You can report fly tipping to South Council Council via the Customer Contact Centre on 0191 427 7000 - with all calls treated in the strictest confidence.

Alternatively, incidents can be reported online via the Council’s website at: http://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit.