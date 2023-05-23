South Tyneside restaurant worker could be jailed for carrying Samurai sword in public during family bust-up

A South Tyneside restaurant worker could be jailed for carrying a Samurai sword in public during a bust-up with his brother.

Abdul Wadud, 46, grabbed the ornamental blade from the wall of his home in Wallington Grove, South Shields town centre – and went outside.

His actions followed an argument between the siblings which his defence solicitor told the borough’s magistrates’ court was unlikely to be repeated.

South Shields Magistrates Court.

From the dock, Wadud pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article in public on Saturday, May 20.

The court was told he has several previous convictions and recently received a police caution for possession of an offensive weapon.

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report, which means a custodial sentence is possible.

Prosecutor Mike Lawson said: “There is a basis of plea which is accepted by the prosecution.

“It was an argument between two brothers which got out of hand.

“The defendant has gone into a house and taken an ornamental Samurai sword off a wall. He has taken it outside with him.

“It’s three months to one year’s custody. The prosecution asks for the forfeiture and destruction of the weapon, even though it’s ornamental.”

David Forrester, defending, said Wadud had made a “silly comment” to police after his arrest but was now thinking more clearly.

Judge Passfield told Wadud she was concerned he had recently been cautioned for possession of an offensive weapon.

The judge also revealed he has a history of violence but nothing on his record since 2018 and had not threatened his brother with the sword.

She granted him bail on condition he does not contact his brother, lives at an address in Ocean Road, South Shields, and does not enter Wallington Grove.

Judge Passfield warned Wadud he would almost certainly be jailed if found breaching any condition.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, June 14.