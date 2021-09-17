South Tyneside restaurant worker tested three times drink-drive limit

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Soyfur Choudhury, 27, was found standing next to what District Judge Paul Currer described as his abandoned car in Shields Road, Fulwell, Sunderland, by police.

Choudhury, of Blenheim Walk, South Shields, gave a breath sample reading of 105mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

The legal limit of 35mcgs, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told.

But when asked to provide a follow-up evidential sample at a police station, he deliberately failed to do so.

Prosecutor Niamh Reading said a female was present with provisional licence holder Choudhury when police arrived at the scene on Wednesday, June 23.

However, she was heavily intoxicated and even if sober, was aged under 17, meaning she could not act as his driving guardian.

David Forrester, defending, said Choudhury had been badly impacted by his father’s death.

He added: “The roadside breath test that he gave was 105mcgs, which gives an indication.

“He clearly became disenchanted with the way the police have handled him, but that’s no defence.

“It’s a family business. He’s currently working four nights a week at the restaurant.

“He tells me that he’s doing better now in relation to alcohol.”

Choudhury pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis as a person in charge of a vehicle.

Judge Currer described Choudhury as having driven while “highly intoxicated”.

Of his motoring decisions, he added: “It had been driven there and then abandoned, and its hazard lights were on.”

Choudhury, who was handed an interim driving ban at a court hearing in August, was disqualified in totality for a year.

He was also made subject to a 12-month community order, with a requirement of 15 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service.