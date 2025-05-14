South Tyneside woman arrested following a fatal collision on Merseyside

A South Tyneside woman has been arrested following a fatal traffic collision in Maghull.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they have arrested a 34-year-old South Tyneside woman on suspicion of causing death careless driving following a fatal road traffic collision in Maghull this morning (Wednesday, May 14).

Officers were contacted at 8.30am following reports that a Suzuki motorbike had been in collision with a blue Renault Zoe outside of an Aldi store, on Northway at the junction of Dover Road.

Police have revealed that the rider of the bike, Jay Newby-Gallagher, from Maghull, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that the 34-year-old’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

The driver of the Renault Zoe was arrested and remains in police custody.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that road closures remain in place on Northway (A59) and Liverpool Road South between Hall Lane and Switch Island.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from Merseyside Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “We are continuing to make enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“We know this road would have been busy around 8.30am with commuters, buses and school traffic and I would appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity who saw or heard anything or thinks they captured something significant on their dashcam or mobile phone and hasn’t already made themselves known to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to send a direct message to @MerPolCC, contact SCIU on 0151 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting log reference 25000396588.

