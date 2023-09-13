News you can trust since 1849
Speeding, harassment and domestic violence - the latest South Tyneside court cases

All defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.

By Kevin Clark
Published 13th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Ian Houston, 34, of Waverdale Way, South Shields, was fined £50 for breach of a domestic violence prevention order.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates' court

Kevin Hallis, 63, of Hexham Avenue, Hebburn, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

Phillip Croney, 35, of Dacre Street, South Shields, was jailed for seven days for failure to comply with post-custody supervision requirements.

Dean Angeletta, 34, of Norham Avenue South, South Shields, was fined £100 with three penalty points for speeding.

Stephen Hunter, 42, of Eavers Court, South Shields, was fined £150 for breach of a domestic violence protection order.

Derek Alan Hunter, 43, of Cloister Avenue, South Shields, was fined £674 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Ellie Rose Fox, 20, of Greenbank, Jarrow, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £100 compensation for causing racially-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

