Ex-partners Carl Beadle and Jenna Henderson’s animals, named Mila and Cola between them bit the man on an ear and a hand and sunk their teeth into his pet.

The attack happened on Saturday, July 9, after a visitor to Henderson’s home in Wear Court, near Boldon Lane, South Shields, left her gate open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beadle, of Egerton Road, South Shields, and Henderson, both 38, chased after their dogs and brought them under control but only after they had struck, borough magistrates heard.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

They have now been ordered to keep the three-year-old canines muzzled and on a lead in public, with no-one aged under 16 allowed to take them on walks.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “What happens is that someone is coming along the road near the garden where the two dogs are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He watches what is described as someone walking a Beagle-type dog. He hears him shout, ‘Come here’, as two Staffordshire Bull Terriers come round towards his dog.

“He tries to pick his dog up but is knocked over by the two dogs. One of the dogs belongs to the lady and one to the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dogs are attacking the smaller dog and its owner is trying to prevent that from happening.

“He is bitten on both hands by one dog and on the ear by the other. His ear was pierced, and he says the pain was intense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is heard to shout, ‘Help, come get your dogs, come get your dogs’. At that point, the dogs were pulled away.”

Henderson, who has one previous conviction, and Beadle who has 31, each pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control which caused injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Gatens, representing both defendants, said neither dog had previously displayed violence and were usually safely monitored.

She added: “I would suggest the incident could not have been reasonably foreseen. It was an adult who left the gate open. There is an 8ft fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dogs were returned by the police and the RSPCA. They were neither minor nor serious injuries. The man did not need medical treatment.”

Magistrates fined both defendants £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge and they must each pay their victim £100 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad