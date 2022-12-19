Steven Thompson manslaughter trial: Man denies attacking 19-year-old in South Shields

Steven Thompson had been out in South Shields on August bank holiday weekend 2021 when he was attacked in the street.

The 19-year-old died in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Hall, 41, of Revensby Street, South Shields, denies manslaughter and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Steven Thompson.

Leon Wildgoose, 22, of Simonside Hall and Hall's stepson Dylan Ford, 23, of Alice Street, both South Shields, have already pleaded guilty to the charge.

Proscutors claim Hall had headbutted another man then hit or headbutted Mr Thompson during the trouble outside Roxannes nightclub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Mr Thompson was then attacked by the two younger men, got to his feet again and was pursued across the road before Wildgoose threw a punch, from which "he never got up".

Speaking from the witness box today, Hall was asked by his barrister Toby Hedworth KC if he had headbutted Mr Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall replied: "No, I didn't."

Hall told the court he got involved in the disturbance after he received a telephone call when he was in a nearby nightclub, informing him that his stepson Ford "was in trouble".

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told jurors when he got to the area outside Roxannes he headbutted a male, who was not Mr Thompson, and has admitted affray in relation to that.

Hall said: "I ran in and headbutted him, trying to get him away from Dylan."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall said he then saw the trouble that led to Mr Thompson's death but was not involved in any of that violence.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC told Hall: "I appreciate you didn't set out that night to kill anyone and Steven Thompson's death was a tragic event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact is, you were part of what was going on, which led to his death but you don't accept it."

Hall confirmed he did not accept being part of the attack on Mr Thompson.Mr Lumley added: "You headbutted him and in no time he was dead, you were part of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall again denied being part of the violence used on Mr Thompson.

Prosecutors claim Hall's "aggressive actions" towards Mr Thompson "encouraged the other two to join in and attack Steven Thompson" and they all bear the consequences of what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall denies manslaughter.