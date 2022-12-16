STEVEN THOMPSON MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL: Teen died from single punch, jury told

Steven Thompson had been out in South Shields last August Bank Holiday weekend when he was attacked in the street. The 19-year-old died in hospital.

Ian Hall, 41, of Revesby Street, South Shields, denies manslaughter and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Wildgoose, 22, of Simonside Hall and Dylan Ford, 23, of Alice Street, both South Shields have already pleaded guilty to the charge.

Steven Thompson died after trouble flared outside of a South Shields nightclub, a trial has heard.

The court heard after a disturbance broke out outside Roxannes nightclub, Hall, who had also been out socialising that night, had headbutted another man then hit or headbutted Mr Thompson and they both ended up on the ground.

The court heard Mr Thompson was then attacked by the two younger men, got to his feet again and was pursued across the road before Wildgoose threw a punch, from which "he never got up".

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a written statement Home Office Pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton said it was the final punch that caused Mr Thompson's death.

She explained: "Steven Thompson died as a result of blunt head injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was head injury which led to loss of consciousness, followed by post concussive cardiac respiratory arrest and ultimate death."

Dr Bolton added: "The head injury has occurred as a result of forceful, blunt force impact. This impact has been caused by accelerated fall from standing height."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Bolton said bruising on Mr Thompson's jawline was consistent with being caused by a punch.

She added: "This punch was such Mr Thompson had been rendered unconscious from the time the blow landed and didn't recover from this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This punch ultimately was the cause of his head injury and ultimate death."

Dr Bolton ruled out death being caused by the violence to Mr Thompson earlier in the disturbance, when he went to the ground twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Mr Thompson had been able to immediately get back to his feet with no apparent ill effect."

The doctor added: "The earlier components can be excluded from causing the fatal head injury."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Bolton said Mr Thompson had no bruising to his knuckles, which suggests he did not deliver any blow himself.

Prosecutors claim Hall's "aggressive actions" towards Mr Thompson "encouraged the other two to join in and attack Steven Thompson" and they all bear the consequences of what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad