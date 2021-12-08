The incident took place before 26,516 supporters. Bright red smoke could be clearly seen by everyone in the stadium after the device was set off, which happened around 65 minutes into the game on Tuesday, December 7. Sunderland beat the Lancashire club 5-0.

Smoke was seen billowing from the lower tier of the Carling (North) Stand. Morecambe’s 421 visiting supporters were seated in the upper tier of the same stand, although It has not yet been confirmed where in the ground the smoke bomb came from.

Northumbria Police and Sunderland City Council are aware of the incident and are working with SAFC.

No arrests have so far been made and there have been no reports of any injuries from the incident.

The football club has issued a statement which said: “Sunderland AFC is currently working with the local authorities and enquiries are ongoing. The use of pyrotechnic devices breaches ground safety regulation and poses serious risk of injury to supporters and their fellow fans.

“We would like to remind all supporters visiting the Stadium of Light of the serious consequences they will face surrounding the possession or use of pyrotechnics and any other illegal items.”

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “We are aware of reports of a smoke flare being discharged at the Sunderland v Morcambe football match held at the Stadium of Light on December 7.

“Our officers are working closely with stadium officials as we carry out enquiries.”

A Morecambe FC club spokesperson said: “Morecambe Football Club will take the strongest possible action against the perpetrator(s), if it emerges that they are our ‘supporter(s)’.

“We pride ourselves on being a family friendly club and are in dialogue with Sunderland AFC over the incident so action can be taken against the culprit(s).

“This kind of behaviour has no place at football grounds and both Sunderland AFC and Morecambe are as one in condemning action of this nature.”

Previous incidents involving smoke bombs in the Stadium of Light have led to lengthy bans from all football grounds.

