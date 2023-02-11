Sunderland boxer who caused road bridge smash narrowly avoids driving ban

Carlo Mallin-Geraldi, 22, was handed five penalty points by a court.

The pugilist, of Fordenbridge Crescent, Ford Estate, who has fought in the ring for England, crashed into another vehicle near the city’s Spire Bridge.

His momentary lapse of judgement on Tuesday, November 29, left his victim traumatised in a smoke-filled car and needing hospital treatment.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he needed to drive to train in Gateshead in his bid to turn professional.

Magistrates told Mallin-Geraldi, who has six penalty points from a speeding offence, his new tally of 11 put him “very much on the edge” of a 12 points disqualification.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The complainant was driving her Ford Focus at 2.30pm towards Washington to collect her son from school.

“She says she drove along St Luke’s Road to head towards the Spire Bridge, where there are two roundabouts.

“On entering the second, she indicated to turn right onto the bridge when she was hit by another vehicle.”

In a statement to police, Mallin-Geraldi’s victim said the crash had set her airbags off and led to her car filling with smoke.

She recalled passers-by racing to her rescue and a man she believed to be the defendant offering help.

The court heard she was cut loose by firefighters and taken to hospital where a neck brace was applied overnight.

While she has no lasting injuries, she described the incident as leaving her “traumatised” and “mentally scarred”.

David Forrester, defending, said Mallin-Geraldi, who pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, was remorseful.

He added: “He’s incredibly sorry. He’s a lovely young man. He’s an amateur boxer, he’s boxed for England. He hopes to go pro.

“He wasn’t driving at excess speed. Since this accident, he’s learned that this roundabout has a history of bumps.

“It was his responsibility to check to his right, he can’t explain how he missed her. He stayed at the scene and inquired about her.”