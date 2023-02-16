Sunderland crack cocaine abuser told mum 'I'm getting locked up' as caught on doorstep

A Sunderland crack cocaine abuser told his mum, “I’m getting locked up”, after he was caught on their doorstep with a stolen car by police.

John Quinn, 34, was seen parking the pricey Audi and walking to the house they share in Conyers Close, Castletown, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quinn claimed a pal had pinched the motor from outside its owner’s home and handed him the ignition fob so he could take it for a spin.

John Quinn was caught on the doorstep in front of his mum

His crime, on Monday was committed just four days after he was released from a prison sentence.

He avoided being returned immediately to jail but was ordered to stay off the drink for six months - or risk being put behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'no alcohol' monitoring order, which sees him being tagged buy a device which can spot booze, was put in place as part of a 12-month community order imposed at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “There was a report made to the police when the owner woke up and their car was not on the driveway.

“Police seized the car the next day. The defendant was just walking into his house.

“The police saw him lock the car and walk into his house. He told his mum, ‘I’m getting locked up’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has a substantial record but has not been before the courts since 2020.”

Quinn, who caused no damage to the car, pleaded guilty to a charge of taking a vehicle without consent.

Jason Smith, defending, said Quinn had not stolen the motor but had been handed it for his pleasure by the taker.

A Probation Service report read to court said Quinn had an ongoing issue with alcohol and drug misuse, mainly crack cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Kathryn Meek described Quinn as having “a terrible record for offences of dishonesty”.

As part of the community order, she ordered him to also complete 25 rehabilitation days.