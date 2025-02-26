The Sunderland footballer banned from the roads for drink driving has been pictured leaving court in Newcastle.

Jenna Dear pictured leaving court | North News

Jenna Dear, who plays for Sunderland Ladies in the Women's Championship, was stopped by police behind the wheel of her BMW last month.

The 28-year-old had never been in trouble before but showed visible signs of intoxication as she was taken to the back of the officer's car before being arrested, a court heard.

Dear, of Roseden Way, Great Park, Newcastle, joined the Black Cats in July 2023 and has since made 26 appearances for the club scoring six goals in that time.

Originally from West London, she started her career at Chelsea and had spells abroad in Norway and France before moving up north.

She also previously represented England at under-19 and under-20 level.

Dear appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court today where the midfielder pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit through drink.

Dear appeared at Newcastle Magistrates' Court | North News

Prosecutor Ruth Forster told the court an on-duty police officer was alerted to her BMW which appeared to be travelling in excess of the speed limit on John Dobson Street at around 2.20am on January 27.

Ms Forster said: "The officer goes on to say he witnessed the vehicle driving through a red light.

"As a result he activated his emergency lighting."

The court heard Dear was pulled over on nearby New Bridge Street and she exited the vehicle while showing signs of being drunk.

After an initial road side breath test blew 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, she was then taken to a local police station.

Whilst there a further breathalyser took a reading of 50mg of alcohol - the legal limit being 35.

Ms Forster said the defendant, who the court heard earns around £1,900 per month, was compliant throughout and has never been before the courts before.

Chair of the magistrates bench Stephen Cape imposed a fine of £438 and banned Dear from driving for 12 months.

However, the disqualification will be reduced by 12 weeks if she completes a drink drive rehabilitation course which she agreed to.

Peter Docherty, defending, told the court: "She is on the books of Sunderland Football Club in their woman's team and they have sent a reference.

"She hasn't had any accidents. She was driving just above the 20 mile an hour limit and I didn't know it was a 20 speed limit there.

"She accepts she was intoxicated. She has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, she has spent hours in custody."