Sunderland man charged with manslaughter following fatal assault

A Sunderland man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Southwark, London, in September.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called at 2.55am on September 13 to reports of a disturbance involving a group of men.

He appeared at Inner London Crown Court. | Google

Police officers attended the scene with the London Ambulance Service and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The man sadly died in hospital on Wednesday, 17 September. He has since been named as Michael John Edwards, 43 from Nuneaton in Warwickshire.

“Lewis Macleod, 36, of Hadleigh Road, Sunderland appeared at Inner London Crown Court yesterday (October 13) where he was charged with manslaughter in connection with Michael’s death.

“He had previously been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm.”

A trial will take place at Inner London Crown Court on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Mr Edwards is understood to have been in London for a football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland AFC.

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers, police said.