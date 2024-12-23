Sunderland man jailed for attacking his pregnant girlfriend at a South Tyneside hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brute who injured his pregnant teen girlfriend in two shocking attacks and left her fearing he will kill her has been put behind bars.

Osmond Baker, 50, pushed his hand into the then 17-year-old's face during a night at a hotel and left her with a cut lip.

In a second attack, at his home, Baker claimed the baby was not his, punched her repeatedly in the face then swung a baseball bat, which hit her wrist and left it swollen.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told Newcastle Crown Court the first attack happened in November 2023, when the couple had been together for about a year.

It happened at the Clarion Hotel in Boldon, South Tyneside, where the couple had a room together.

Mr Pallister said: "The complainant states there was an argument over the defendant messaging other women.

"The defendant began to pack his belongings, saying he was going to go with those other women.

"On the hotel landing outside the lifts the defendant pushed his hand into the complainant's face with enough force to cause her to fall to the ground and she had a cut to her lip."

Osmond Baker. | Northumbria Police

Mr Pallister said the second attack happened on March, when the victim was at Baker's home and an argument started.

The prosecutor told the court: "The defendant was arguing with her about her not living with him all the time.

"He also said the baby wasn't his."

Mr Pallister said the arguments continued and added: "She describes the defendant punched her to the back of the head.

"As she tried to get away he grabbed her by the hair, pulled her around and punched her a number of times, four to five times with a clenched fist in the face.

"He swung a baseball bat towards her head but she put her hand up to defend herself and the bat hit her left wrist, causing discomfort and swelling.

"She felt another hit, to her head, but wasn't sure if from the bat or fist."

The court heard the victim arranged for a relative to pick her up and as she left Baker's house he threw out boxes of baby clothes and her personal belongings and destroyed her bank card.

The victim said in a statement she was left "terrified" and added: "I believe Baker will kill me."

Baker, of Bradford Avenue, Sunderland, who has a record for violence, admitted two charges of common assault and one of criminal damage in relation to the victim.

He also admitted wounding, affray and having an offensive weapon in relation to a male rival he attacked during what a judge described as "89 seconds of absolute mayhem" in March 21.

The man was left with two wounds but did not co-operate with the prosecution.

Helen Towers, defending, said Baker has shown remorse, his behaviour in custody on remand has been respectful and conscientious and he will stay out of trouble in future.

Judge Tom Mitchell jailed Baker for 28 months and told him: "There is a much better side to you but unfortunately you haven't made a good job of showing it."