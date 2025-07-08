A Sunderland motorist arrested on suspicion of driving after taking drugs refused to cooperate with police, telling them: “What’s the point?”

Christopher Craigs, 41, then clarified his position by adding, “I’ve already smoked cannabis last night. It’s already in my system”, a court heard.

Craigs, of Galashiels Road, Grindon, was pulled over as he drove in Boldon Colliery, at 9.30pm on Thursday, July 25 last year.

He gave a zero reading for alcohol, but officers believed he may have taken illegal drugs.

But at a police station after his arrest, he refused a legal request to provide a sample of blood which could be tested for the presence of substances.

Despite his apparent admission of guilt when interviewed, he then protested his innocence to a charge of failing to provide.

He claimed officers had incorrectly carried out the blood request procedure – and entered a not guilty plea at a first court hearing.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | National World

But his defence fell apart when he failed to attend his trial at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court and a policeman gave damning evidence.

From the witness box, PC Thomas Morrison said he had twice asked Craigs to provide and had done so entirely legally.

The officer told magistrates he was already aware from a conversation Craigs had with a nurse at the police station that he was likely to refuse to comply.

When asked by prosecutor Emily Jo Willis of any substantial statement the defendant made, the officer confirmed he had said, “What’s the point?”

And PC Morrison said Craigs then added, “I’ve already smoked cannabis last night. It’s already in my system.”

A second officer, PC Adam Harrison, also gave evidence, revealing he had spotted Craigs driving in the Boldon Colliery area.

He described the manner of driving as “quite erratic”, with the vehicle swerving from side to side.

PC Harrison pulled Craigs over and described him as being “verbally ok but he was sweating” – giving rise to a suspicion he had used drugs.

The officer confirmed Craigs gave a breath test reading that was negative for alcohol.

Craigs was not legally represented at court.

Magistrates found the allegation against him proven and issued a warrant for his arrest.

