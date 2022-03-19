Sunderland shop thief took goods worth more than £1,700 from two South Shields supermarkets

Natasha Waddle, 30, was seen on CCTV leaving with a trolley containing £989 of food and electricals from Morrisons’ outlet in Ocean Road, South Shields.

And Waddle, of South Terrace, Southwick, also took £751 of household items from Asda’s store in nearby Coronation Street, on Wednesday, January 12.

The products from Morrisons were recovered by store security, magistrates in South Tyneside heard – but it was not revealed if Asda got its goods back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrisons in South Shields.

Waddle also struck twice on Saturday, January 8, at Sunderland’s Roker Retail Park, taking items to a value unknown from retailers Poundland and B&M.

Of the Morrisons’ theft, prosecutor Jonathan Straughan said: “The defendant has attempted to leave the store without paying for a shopping trolley full of items.

“She was seen on CCTV, and £989 of goods were recovered.”

Mr Straughan said Waddle was also spotted on B&M’s security system leaving with goods which were not found.

And of her theft from Poundland, he added: “It’s a theft where a security guard has been alerted to a potential shoplifter.

“The defendant has made off but the basket of goods were recovered from her.

“The accumulation value takes these offences to over £1,000. There’s some element of planning, but it’s fairly low level in terms of sophistication.”

Waddle pleaded guilty to four counts of theft from a shop.

A Probation Service report read to the court said she had suffered “personal traumas” and “emotional issues”.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said: “The offences are accepted and it’s a guilty plea. There’s an awful lot more to the background of Ms Waddle.

“Everybody accepts that this is somebody who is struggling to cope but who could cope with the right support.”

Waddle was handed an 18-month community order, with 30 rehabilitation days.