Sunderland yob broke innocent South Shields man’s jaw with a single punch

A violent Sunderland yob who broke an innocent bystander’s jaw with a single punch in a “tragic” case of mistaken identity could be jailed.

George Hazard, 32, slammed his fist into the man’s face outside the Toy Shop pub in city centre Holmeside, following a football match on Saturday, May 24.

Hazard, of Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, believed his victim had shoved his partner to the ground – but was wrong, his defence solicitor admitted.

The force of the blow also split the man’s gum, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

The offender, who has previous convictions, including for criminal damage, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm without intent

He could now be jailed after the court ordered an all-options report, which opens the way to a prison sentence.

The incident took place outside of The Toy Shop, in Sunderland city centre. | Google Maps

Prosecutor Emily Hunt said the starting point for the offence was two years behind bars, rising to three years.

She added: “The injured party in this case was in the town centre after a football match.

“There was an incident in which the defendant has thrown the victim a single punch which has broken his jaw and split his gum. This was caught on CCTV.

“The crown applies for this case to be committed for sentence.”

The court heard the victim is believed to be from South Shields.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said: “The two parties are not known to each other. It’s a case of mistaken identity.

“Outside the pub after the game, a man shoved his partner to the ground. It’s a tragic case of mistaken identity.

“He didn’t know this gentleman, the two are totally unknown to each other.

“The complainant makes it clear that he wouldn’t recognise the defendant, and the defendant would not recognise him.

“The defendant is known to the courts but is not on a ‘live’ court order.”

Magistrates told Hazard his offence was too serious to be sentenced by them.

They instead sent his case to be dealt with by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, August 28.

Hazard was granted bail on condition he does not contact his victim and maintains his home address for court correspondence.