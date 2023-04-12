Shortly before 7.50am on Tuesday, April 11, police were made aware of an apparent break-in at The Voyager pub on Anderson Street.

A passer-by reported that they had been approached by a man, who was not known to them, who had asked for help to carry a large TV out of the pub.

Officers were deployed to the area and Northumbria Police’s Response Policing Team quickly located and detained a man who fit the description of the suspect.

A man was spotted carrying a large TV out of The Voyager pub on Anderson Street.

Following a search of the man, police recovered darts, drawing pins, a power lead and a TV remote from his pockets. The actual TV was found by officers nearby.

The 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been charged in connection with the alleged break-in.

He has been released on bail and will appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in May.

Detective Sergeant Angela Lewis, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a fantastic response with officers acting quickly on the concerns of the community.

“Thanks to the passer-by doing the right thing and contacting police, we were able to get to the scene within minutes and locate a suspect, as well as all of the stolen items from the report.

“It was a brilliant piece of teamwork and information sharing between the public and our officers and, as a result, we now have a suspect charged to appear before the courts.

“We would always encourage anybody who sees anything they believe to be suspicious to get in touch as soon as possible. That way, we can continue to work together to ensure our region remains as safe as it possibly can be.

“We will continue to work closely with the public, businesses and partners to ensure any burglars and thieves are identified, arrested and brought to justice.

“As ever, we would also ask the wider community, including businesses, to continue to work with us to help reduce the impact burglary can have by ensuring doors, windows and properties are kept secure and valuables out of view.”

