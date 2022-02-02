Suspected cocaine dealer arrested after being chased by police in Jarrow

Northumbria Police said officers were on patrol on Monday night, (January 31) in the Edinburgh Road area of when they spotted a suspicious car down an alleyway.

After carrying out checks on the car, officers approached the vehicle before one man inside tried to make off on foot.

The 31-year-old suspect was chased down and arrested.

A 31-year-old man was found in possession of various wraps of suspected cocaine, while inside the car police also located and seized three mobile phones and some electronic scales.

Police then carried out searches of three associated addresses in the Jarrow area and uncovered quantities of cannabis.

An investigation is ongoing into the discoveries and the man arrested has been released under investigation.

Neighbourhood PC Tom Scott, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this outcome after spotting something that didn’t look right – and we were proven correct.

“As a result, we have taken quantities of cocaine and cannabis off our streets and have seized vital intelligence that will only help us in our ongoing efforts to tackle drug-related criminality across South Tyneside.

“It’s safe to say an occupant of the car was not keen to hang around very long and tried to make off on foot, but thankfully he was quickly chased down and apprehended.

“There is no place for drug-related criminality in our communities. Quite often, it is the most vulnerable who are preyed on to feed their addiction, so it is vitally important that we try to protect those people while ensuring anyone involved in drug supply is brought to justice.”

Chief Inspector Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, who oversees the work of the neighbourhood teams across Sunderland and South Tyneside, has praised those involved for trusting their instinct.

He said: “This is a case of good old-fashioned policing where two officers spotted something suspicious and acted upon it.

“Thanks to their quick and decisive actions, not to mention the spring in their step shown when chasing down a suspect, these drugs will keep out of the hands of some of the most vulnerable in our communities."

