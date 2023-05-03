A number of people across the North East have told officers from Northumbria Police that they had been tricked into buying fake tickets for events such as Peter Kay and other upcoming concerts.

The incidents were flagged to the Force’s specialist cyber team via Action Fraud.

Officers reviewed the reports, which were then flagged with detectives in the criminal investigation department.

As a result, a 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged fraud - he has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Phil Thoburn, a specialist in Northumbria Police’s fraud team has praised the work of officers and has asked the public to remain vigilant.

He said: “Scammers are masters at impersonation and are really quick at adapting their methods and capitalising on current events and trends to make money.

“This summer, there are some huge events coming to the region and fraudsters will know people will not want to miss out and will be looking for last-minute bargains so it’s no surprise we have received reports of bogus sellers and fake tickets being sold.

“Our advice is simple, stick to buying from the trusted sources you know and have used previously.

“Deals you see on social media might look good and seem appealing but you need to consider how reliable, and reputable the seller is and what your rights are if something goes wrong? Is that individual going to be accountable, or could they just delete their account and leave you stumped?

“Remember, don’t take a stranger at their word and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Fraudsters are experts at getting people to hand over cash so don’t be embarrassed if this has happened to you- make sure you report it so their offending can’t continue.”

Members of the public who feel like they may have been a victim of fraudulent activity can report it to Action Fraud using their website or by calling 0300 123 2040.

