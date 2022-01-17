Take a virtual walk through planned new South Tyneside 'Tri-station' as it moves a step closer

The new blue light ‘Tri-station’ in Hebburn will be the first of its kind, providing a home for crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) alongside operational teams from North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and Northumbria Police.

Public engagement on the new station concluded late last year and TWFRS have now confirmed the Planning Department at South Tyneside Council will soon be contacting neighbouring residents, who will then have 21 days to give the local authority their views on the project.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are at a fundamental stage of the Hebburn Tri Station project, which is one of the most exciting collaborative blue light community developments that Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has led in well over a decade.

"The high level of investment shows our commitment to the region - enabling TWFRS and our partners

to keeping residents, businesses and the wider community safe from harm.

“The Service is delighted to be working hand-in-hand with our colleagues at Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service and with the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner - to deliver a contemporary, eco-friendly facility that will enable emergency services to unite under one roof, and help to serve the local community for generations to come.”

The planning application for the project was submitted to South Tyneside Council’s Planning Department at the end of November.

An artist's impression of how the new tristation will look

The sustainable station will have have a range of environmentally-friendly features to help make it carbon neutral, including solar panels on the roof, a wildflower meadow that will help increase local biodiversity and a system that will store and re-use rain water.

It will also have a number of car and cycle charging ports with the view of all three services having a fleet of electric vehicles.

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison said: “We are proud that the North East is one of the safest places in the country to live, work and visit.

How the tristation will look

“That is only possible because of the fantastic relationship we have with the communities we serve as well as with our partners across the region.

“We are delighted to be part of this Tri-Station project in Hebburn, which will support the ongoing close collaboration we have with Tyne & Wear Fire & Service and the North East Ambulance Service. This ultimately enables all our services to work together to keep people safe.”

NEAS chief operating officer Paul Liversidge added: “We now share a number of stations with our police and fire colleagues across the North East, which has proven incredibly successful.

"This new tri-station will be a first for the Tyne and Wear area and we’re looking forward to further strengthening our relationships with our emergency service colleagues as part of this project.”

For more information, visit the South Tyneside Borough Council planning portal at https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/35961/Search-planning-applications

